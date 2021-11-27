Oklahoma vs. Oklahoma State picks and best bets for Week 13

The No. 10 Oklahoma Sooners and No. 7 Oklahoma State Cowboys renew the Bedlam series with a spot in the Big 12 championship game on the line. The Sooners have won the last six meetings between the two teams, although there have been some close calls in those wins. Oklahoma State is looking for its first season with more than 10 wins since 2011.

Here’s all the data you’ll want, and a pick for the game!

SP+ Rankings

Oklahoma: 11 overall, 2 offense, 60 defense

Oklahoma State: 16 overall, 59 offense, 9 defense

Injury update

Oklahoma

WR Theo Wease - questionable (leg)

Oklahoma State

WR Langston Anderson - out indefinitely (undisclosed)

TE Braden Cassity - questionable (leg)

ATS/Total

Against The Spread

Oklahoma: 5-6 ATS

Oklahoma State: 9-2 ATS

Total

Oklahoma: Over 6-5

Oklahoma State: Over 3-7-1

Returning/Overall Talent from 247Sports

Oklahoma: 4 overall, 4 offense, 9 defense

Oklahoma State: 38 overall, 38 offense, 27 defense

Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Oklahoma State -4.5

Total: 49.5

Moneyline: Oklahoma State -190, Oklahoma +160

Opening line: Oklahoma State -3.5

Opening total: 51

Weather

52 degrees, cloudy, 1 percent chance of rain, SW wind 8 mph

The Pick

Oklahoma +4.5

The Cowboys are still in the College Football Playoff hunt. This is one of Mike Gundy’s best defensive teams ever, and the game is in Stillwater. Everything is pointing to Oklahoma State winning. And yet, Oklahoma always find a way to show up when the moment is biggest. Lincoln Riley’s team has looked bad offensively this season but is only a few results away from falling backwards into the playoff. The Sooners should cover the spread even if they don’t win the contest.

