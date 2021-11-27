Hawaii vs. Wyoming picks and best bets for Week 13

The Wyoming Cowboys became bowl eligible with a victory over the Utah State Aggies last week, and they will return home for a home matchup with the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors, which are one win away from a sixth win. This game will kick off on Saturday, November 27th at 3:00 p.m. ET from Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium in Laramie, Wyoming.

Here’s all the data you’ll want, and a pick for the game!

SP+ Rankings

Hawaii: 94 overall, 86 offense, 103 defense

Wyoming: 75 overall, 92 offense, 18 defense

Injury update

Hawaii

No injuries to report

Wyoming

WR Alex Brown - Questionable (knee)

ATS/Total

Against The Spread

Hawaii: 4-7-1 ATS

Wyoming: 4-6-1 ATS

Total

Hawaii: Over 5-7

Wyoming: Over 5-6

Returning/Overall Talent from 247Sports

Hawaii: 125 overall, 127 offense, 119 defense

Wyoming: 116 overall, 105 offense, 122 defense

Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Wyoming -10.5

Total: 48

Moneyline: Wyoming -435, Hawaii +330

Opening line: Wyoming -8

Opening total: 44.5

Weather

46 degrees, 9 MPH wind, 1% chance of rain

The Pick

Under 48

I would go in the opposite direction of where the spread and total moved, but the under is going to be the best value in this spot. Hawaii doesn’t play a whole lot of defense, but Wyoming does. Teams have scored fewer than 20 points six times against the Cowboys, which rank No. 18 in opponent yards per play this season. Wyoming runs the ball at the 10th highest rate in the country, so possessions will be limited, and it’s another sign for why this under will hit.

