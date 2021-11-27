Indiana vs. Purdue picks and best bets for Week 13

You will not find anything more Big Ten than two Indiana teams playing for a bucket. That’s what we have in the annual in-state rivalry between the Indiana Hoosiers and Purdue Boilermakers, which will take place in West Lafayette on Saturday afternoon. The battle for the Old Oaken Bucket rescheduled a few times last season, but the teams never played each other due to COVID-19 issues.

Here’s all the data you’ll want, and a pick for the game!

SP+ Rankings

Indiana: 87 overall, 101 offense, 63 defense

Purdue: 54 overall, 55 offense, 32 defense

Injury update

Indiana

RB Stephen Carr - Questionable (ankle)

QB Jack Tuttle - Questionable (ankle)

Purdue

No new injuries to report

ATS/Total

Against The Spread

Indiana: 2-9 ATS

Purdue: 6-5 ATS

Total

Indiana: Over 6-5

Purdue: Over 3-8

Returning/Overall Talent from 247Sports

Indiana: 37 overall, 31 offense, 41 defense

Purdue: 56 overall, 58 offense, 51 defense

Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Purdue -15

Total: 50.5

Moneyline: Purdue -650, Indiana +460

Opening line: Purdue -15

Opening total: 52.5

Weather

45 degrees, 10 MPH wind, 15% chance of rain

The Pick

Purdue -15

Nobody likes to use the Q word, but what has Indiana done to suggest this team hasn’t quit on the season. With a seven-game losing streak, not only is Indiana getting used to losing, it’s getting used to getting blown out. The Hoosiers lost five of their last seven games by at least 21 points including three in a row. Even in a rivalry game, it’s hard to see Indiana flipping a switch all of a sudden after playing poorly for much of the season regardless of who lines up at quarterback for the Hoosiers.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.