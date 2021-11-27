Vanderbilt vs. Tennessee picks and best bets for Week 13

The Tennessee Volunteers and Vanderbilt Commodores will wrap up their regular season with an in-state matchup on Saturday afternoon in Knoxville. Tennessee claimed a bowl spot with their win over South Alabama last weekend, while Vanderbilt lost six consecutive games and has one last chance at winning one SEC game. It’s possible Tennessee’s leading rusher Tiyon Evans wouldn’t have played anyways due to an injury, but it’s worth noting he announced on Friday morning that he would hit the transfer portal.

Here’s all the data you’ll want, and a pick for the game!

SP+ Rankings

Vanderbilt: 122 overall, 122 offense, 114 defense

Tennessee: 14 overall, 13 offense, 37 defense

Injury update

Vanderbilt

OL Ben Cox - Questionable (undisclosed)

QB Ken Seals - Questionable (leg)

Tennessee

DB Christian Charles - Questionable (undisclosed)

WR JaVonta Payton - Questionable (undisclosed)

ATS/Total

Against The Spread

Vanderbilt: 5-6 ATS

Tennessee: 5-6 ATS

Total

Vanderbilt: Over 4-7

Tennessee: Over 8-3

Returning/Overall Talent from 247Sports

Vanderbilt: 58 overall, 61 offense, XX defense

Tennessee: 19 overall, 19 offense, 45 defense

Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Tennessee -31

Total: 63.5

Moneyline: Tennessee -8000, Vanderbilt +2500

Opening line: Tennessee -31

Opening total: 67.5

Weather

54 degrees, 8 MPH wind, 5% chance of rain

The Pick

Tennessee -31

Vanderbilt is in the bottom 10 in yards per play on both sides of the ball, so it’s tough to see the Commodores keeping this one close. Tennessee has to be excited about what their offense looks like in the first season under Josh Heupel, and there’s a decent chance the Volunteers reach 50 points for the fourth time this season. If that happens, there’s no chance Vanderbilt scores enough to cover even with that high of a point spread.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.