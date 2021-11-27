Texas A&M vs. LSU picks and best bets for Week 13

The No. 15 Texas A&M Aggies meet the LSU Tigers in a matchup that doesn’t have quite as much national intrigue as it should when it comes to College Football Playoff implications. It does however offer up a juicy storyline considering current Aggies head coach Jimbo Fisher has been viewed as favorite to take the LSU job at the end of the season.

Here’s all the data you’ll want, and a pick for the game!

SP+ Rankings

Texas A&M: 8 overall, 32 offense, 7 defense

LSU: 63 overall, 63 offense, 65 defense

Injury update

Texas A&M

WR Chase Lane - questionable (leg)

WR Demond Demas - out for season (undisclosed)

DB Erick Young - questionable (undisclosed)

LSU

DL Maason Smith - questionable (undisclosed)

DB Sage Ryan - questionable (undisclosed)

T Cameron Wire - questionable (leg)

ATS/Total

Against The Spread

Texas A&M: 7-4 ATS

LSU: 4-6-1 ATS

Total

Texas A&M: Over 4-7

LSU: Over 4-7

Returning/Overall Talent from 247Sports

Texas A&M: 11 overall, 10 offense, 8 defense

LSU: 7 overall, 13 offense, 4 defense

Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Texas A&M -6.5

Total: 47

Moneyline: Texas A&M -240, LSU +195

Opening line: Texas A&M -6

Opening total: 46

Weather

55 degrees, periods of rain, 87 percent chance of rain, NE winds 5 mph

The Pick

LSU +6.5

Regardless of how fans feel about Ed Orgeron’s performance, his players play hard for him. The Tigers were set up to get steamrolled by Alabama but could’ve won the game with competent quarterback play. Jimbo Fisher has publicly denied his interest in the LSU job and he’s got better players but this is Orgeron’s last hurrah at Baton Rouge. Expect his players to be on point in what could be a defensive slugfest.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.