Texas A&M vs. LSU picks and best bets for Week 13

The No. 15 Texas A&M Aggies meet the LSU Tigers in a matchup that doesn’t have quite as much national intrigue as it should when it comes to College Football Playoff implications. It does however offer up a juicy storyline considering current Aggies head coach Jimbo Fisher has been viewed as favorite to take the LSU job at the end of the season.
Here’s all the data you’ll want, and a pick for the game!
SP+ Rankings
Texas A&M: 8 overall, 32 offense, 7 defense
LSU: 63 overall, 63 offense, 65 defense
Injury update
Texas A&M
WR Chase Lane - questionable (leg)
WR Demond Demas - out for season (undisclosed)
DB Erick Young - questionable (undisclosed)
LSU
DL Maason Smith - questionable (undisclosed)
DB Sage Ryan - questionable (undisclosed)
T Cameron Wire - questionable (leg)
ATS/Total
Against The Spread
Texas A&M: 7-4 ATS
LSU: 4-6-1 ATS
Total
Texas A&M: Over 4-7
LSU: Over 4-7
Returning/Overall Talent from 247Sports
Texas A&M: 11 overall, 10 offense, 8 defense
LSU: 7 overall, 13 offense, 4 defense
Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread: Texas A&M -6.5
Total: 47
Moneyline: Texas A&M -240, LSU +195
Opening line: Texas A&M -6
Opening total: 46
Weather
55 degrees, periods of rain, 87 percent chance of rain, NE winds 5 mph
The Pick
LSU +6.5
Regardless of how fans feel about Ed Orgeron’s performance, his players play hard for him. The Tigers were set up to get steamrolled by Alabama but could’ve won the game with competent quarterback play. Jimbo Fisher has publicly denied his interest in the LSU job and he’s got better players but this is Orgeron’s last hurrah at Baton Rouge. Expect his players to be on point in what could be a defensive slugfest.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.