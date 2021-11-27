Clemson vs. South Carolina picks and best bets for Week 13

The Clemson Tigers and South Carolina Gamecocks renew their rivalry after a one-year hiatus in the final week of the regular season. The Tigers are in an unusual position this year after being College Football Playoff regulars, while the Gamecocks might have some upside with head coach Shane Beamer reaching bowl eligibility in his first season. Clemson has won the last six meetings in this rivalry.
Here’s all the data you’ll want, and a pick for the game!
SP+ Rankings
Clemson: 7 overall, 57 offense, 3 defense
South Carolina: 78 overall, 88 offense, 59 defense
Injury update
Clemson
WR E.J. Williams - questionable (knee)
South Carolina
WR Jalen Brooks - out for season (personal)
WR Xavier Legette - probable (head)
DB Jaylin Dickerson - questionable (ankle)
QB Zeb Noland - questionable (knee)
OL Dylan Wonnum - questionable (undisclosed)
ATS/Total
Against The Spread
Clemson: 3-8 ATS
South Carolina: 5-5-1 ATS
Total
Clemson: Over 5-6
South Carolina: Over 5-6
Returning/Overall Talent from 247Sports
Clemson: 6 overall, 12 offense, 5 defense
South Carolina: 24 overall, 25 offense, 24 defense
Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread: Clemson -11.5
Total: 43
Moneyline: Clemson -450, South Carolina +340
Opening line: Clemson -11.5
Opening total: 42.5
Weather
50 degrees, partly cloudy, 1 percent chance of rain, SW wind 3 mph
The Pick
Clemson -11.5 (-105)
It has been a rough season for the Tigers, largely due to offensive failures. South Carolina has some impressive wins in Beamer’s first season at the helm. It’s a road game for Clemson but the Tigers have the defense to take this game over. Expect the favorites to cover the spread here, something they’ve rarely done this season.
