Clemson vs. South Carolina picks and best bets for Week 13

The Clemson Tigers and South Carolina Gamecocks renew their rivalry after a one-year hiatus in the final week of the regular season. The Tigers are in an unusual position this year after being College Football Playoff regulars, while the Gamecocks might have some upside with head coach Shane Beamer reaching bowl eligibility in his first season. Clemson has won the last six meetings in this rivalry.

Here’s all the data you’ll want, and a pick for the game!

SP+ Rankings

Clemson: 7 overall, 57 offense, 3 defense

South Carolina: 78 overall, 88 offense, 59 defense

Injury update

Clemson

WR E.J. Williams - questionable (knee)

South Carolina

WR Jalen Brooks - out for season (personal)

WR Xavier Legette - probable (head)

DB Jaylin Dickerson - questionable (ankle)

QB Zeb Noland - questionable (knee)

OL Dylan Wonnum - questionable (undisclosed)

ATS/Total

Against The Spread

Clemson: 3-8 ATS

South Carolina: 5-5-1 ATS

Total

Clemson: Over 5-6

South Carolina: Over 5-6

Returning/Overall Talent from 247Sports

Clemson: 6 overall, 12 offense, 5 defense

South Carolina: 24 overall, 25 offense, 24 defense

Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Clemson -11.5

Total: 43

Moneyline: Clemson -450, South Carolina +340

Opening line: Clemson -11.5

Opening total: 42.5

Weather

50 degrees, partly cloudy, 1 percent chance of rain, SW wind 3 mph

The Pick

Clemson -11.5 (-105)

It has been a rough season for the Tigers, largely due to offensive failures. South Carolina has some impressive wins in Beamer’s first season at the helm. It’s a road game for Clemson but the Tigers have the defense to take this game over. Expect the favorites to cover the spread here, something they’ve rarely done this season.

