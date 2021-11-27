BYU vs. USC picks and best bets for Week 13

The BYU Cougars will look to achieve double-digit wins in consecutive seasons when they face the USC Trojans in the final week of the 2021 regular season. The Cougars have been able to follow up on their 11-1 campaign last season with another successful year, while the Trojans are in the market for a new head coach. BYU’s Kalani Sitake is considered a candidate to make a jump to a bigger program this offseason with a lot of job openings.

Here’s all the data you’ll want, and a pick for the game!

SP+ Rankings

BYU: 41 overall, 20 offense, 70 defense

USC: 58 overall, 28 offense, 87 defense

Injury update

BYU

OL James Empey - questionable (undisclosed)

LB Chaz Ah You - questionable (undisclosed)

USC

RB Keaontay Ingram - questionable (upper body)

TE Michael Trigg - questionable (leg)

DL Kobe Pepe - questionable (shoulder)

DL Ishmael Sopsher - questionable (undisclosed)

QB Kedon Slovis - questionable (leg)

ATS/Total

Against The Spread

BYU: 5-6 ATS

USC: 3-7 ATS

Total

BYU: Over 4-7

USC: Over 6-4

Returning/Overall Talent from 247Sports

BYU: 93 overall, 86 offense, 94 defense

USC: 8 overall, 9 offense, 6 defense

Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: BYU -7

Total: 64.5

Moneyline: BYU -225, USC +205

Opening line: BYU -7

Opening total: 64

Weather

64 degrees, clear, NNE wind 2 mph

The Pick

BYU -7 (-105)

The Trojans are still competing for bowl eligibility. USC will be rolling with Jaxson Dart at quarterback, who has shown some promise. The Cougars are simply the better team this season, and will be looking another double-digit win season. Even though this is a road game for BYU, take the Cougars to cover the spread.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.