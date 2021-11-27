Oregon vs. Oregon State picks and best bets for Week 13

The No. 11 Oregon Ducks saw their College Football Playoff hopes end last week against Utah, but the team can still have a successful season with a win over the Oregon State Beavers to reach the Pac-12 title game. The Beavers pulled off the upset last season in Corvallis, and Oregon will certainly want revenge for that loss in another edition of the Civil War.

Here’s all the data you’ll want, and a pick for the game!

SP+ Rankings

Oregon: 14 overall, 13 offense, 35 defense

Oregon State: 15 overall, 14 offense, 99 defense

Injury update

Oregon

WR Johnny Johnson - out for season (lower body)

WR Jaylon Redd - out for season (undisclosed)

TE D.J. Johnson - questionable (undisclosed)

S Steve Stephens - questionable (lower body)

S Verone McKinley - questionable (arm)

Oregon State

RB Deshaun Fenwick - doubtful (undisclosed)

DL Cody Anderson - questionable (undisclosed)

DL Sione Lolohea - questionable (ankle)

OL Jake Levengood - questionable (ankle)

LB Addison Gumbs - out indefinitely (undisclosed)

ATS/Total

Against The Spread

Oregon: 4-7 ATS

Oregon State: 7-4 ATS

Total

Oregon: Over 5-6

Oregon State: Over 5-6

Returning/Overall Talent from 247Sports

Oregon: 9 overall, 8 offense, 7 defense

Oregon State: 44 overall, 41 offense, 58 defense

Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Oregon -7

Total: 61

Moneyline: Oregon -300, Oregon State +235

Opening line: Oregon -7

Opening total: 64

Weather

58 degrees, showers possible, 45 percent chance of rain, S wind 5 mph

The Pick

Oregon -7 (-110)

The Ducks have been shaky, and can get flustered in rivalry games at times. However, this is a home game to close out the season for the Pac-12 north division title. After getting embarrassed last week against Utah, the Ducks won’t disappoint the home crowd in the final game of the regular season.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.