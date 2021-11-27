Notre Dame vs. Stanford picks and best bets for Week 13

The No. 6 Notre Dame Fighting Irish are still in contention for a spot in the College Football Playoff, but need some help from other teams to get the results they want. The Irish will take on the Stanford Cardinal, who have another dismal season under David Shaw.

Here’s all the data you’ll want, and a pick for the game!

SP+ Rankings

Notre Dame: 10 overall, 24 offense, 13 defense

Stanford: 96 overall, 91 offense, 102 defense

Injury update

Notre Dame

None

Stanford

WR John Humphreys - out (undisclosed)

WR Silias Starr - out (undisclosed)

TE Lukas Ungar - questionable (undisclosed)

RB Casey Filkins - questionable (undisclosed)

LB Stephen Herron - questionable (undisclosed)

QB Ari Patu - questionable (undisclosed)

ATS/Total

Against The Spread

Notre Dame: 8-3 ATS

Stanford: 3-8 ATS

Total

Notre Dame: Over 5-6

Stanford: Over 5-6

Returning/Overall Talent from 247Sports

Notre Dame: 10 overall, 6 offense, 13 defense

Stanford: 26 overall, 24 offense, 28 defense

Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Notre Dame -20.5

Total: 53.5

Moneyline: Notre Dame -1125, Stanford +700

Opening line: Notre Dame -16.5

Opening total: 52.5

Weather

58 degrees, clear, 4 percent chance of rain, NNE wind 2 mph

The Pick

Notre Dame -20.5

Shaw tends to coach well in these types of games. His team has already taken down USC and Oregon with its back against the wall. That being said, the Irish have been on a roll of late. They are in playoff contention, while Stanford might have a new coach next season. Notre Dame should rack up some style points here.

