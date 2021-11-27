Pitt vs. Syracuse picks and best bets for Week 13

The Pittsburgh Panthers and Syracuse Orange typically do their best rivalry work on the hardwood, but this year has been a big one for the former on the gridiron. The Panthers are in the ACC title game again, while the Orange could be in the market for a new head coach. This is a chance for Pitt QB Kenny Pickett to put up more big numbers to keep himself in the Heisman conversation.

Here’s all the data you’ll want, and a pick for the game!

SP+ Rankings

Pitt: 9 overall, 10 offense, 20 defense

Syracuse: 65 overall, 70 offense, 45 defense

Injury update

Pitt

WR Jaylon Barden - questionable (undisclosed)

WR Taysir Mack - questionable (arm)

DL Keyshon Camp -questionable (leg)

OL Jake Kradel - questionable (undisclosed)

WR Melquise Stovall - questionable (undisclosed)

Syracuse

FB Chris Elmore - questionable (leg)

ATS/Total

Against The Spread

Pitt: 8-3 ATS

Syracuse: 8-3 ATS

Total

Pitt: Over 8-3

Syracuse: Over 5-6

Returning/Overall Talent from 247Sports

Pitt: 33 overall, 34 offense, 35 defense

Syracuse: 59 overall, 49 offense, 63 defense

Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Pitt -12.5

Total: 58.5

Moneyline: Pitt -490, Syracuse +340

Opening line: Pitt -10.5

Opening total: 59.5

Weather

29 degrees, flurries, 35 percent chance of snow, SW wind 8 mph

The Pick

Pitt -12.5

This is going to be a game where weather plays a factor. The Panthers rely heavily on Pickett’s to operate their offense, and any inclement conditions could hinder them. However, Syracuse is truly in shambles this year. Pickett needs a huge game for his Heisman hopes; he’s going to make sure the Panthers win convincingly here.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.