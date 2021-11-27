Penn State vs. Michigan State picks and best bets for Week 13

The No. 12 Michigan State Spartans and Penn State Nittany Lions will close out their regular season with one final game on Saturday before gearing up for whatever bowl game they’re assigned to. Head coaches Mel Tucker and James Franklin are both set to see significant raises to stay with their programs in a busy coaching carousel.

Here’s all the data you’ll want, and a pick for the game!

SP+ Rankings

Penn State: 12 overall, 64 offense, 5 defense

Michigan State: 34 overall, 32 offense, 30 defense

Injury update

Penn State

RB John Lovett - Questionable (flu)

QB Sean Clifford - Probable (illness)

QB Ta’Quan Roberson - Questionable (undisclosed)

Michigan State

G Matt Carrick - Questionable (undisclosed)

WR Ian Stewart - Questionable (undisclosed)

WR Jalen Nailor - Questionable (hand)

T Jarrett Horst - Questionable (illness)

WR Jayden Reed - Questionable (lower body)

DT Simeon Barrow - Questionable (undisclosed)

LB Itayvion Brown - Questionable (hand)

TE Trenton Gillison - Out indefinitely (undisclosed)

ATS/Total

Against The Spread

Penn State: 7-4 ATS

Michigan State: 7-3-1 ATS

Total

Penn State: Over 2-9

Michigan State: Over 6-5

Returning/Overall Talent from 247Sports

Penn State: 13 overall, 14 offense, 10 defense

Michigan State: 39 overall, 43 offense, 34 defense

Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Penn State -2

Total: 52

Moneyline: Penn State -180, Michigan State +155

Opening line: Penn State -1

Opening total: 53.5

Weather

38 degrees, 5 MPH wind, 5% chance of rain

The Pick

Michigan State +2

Without a ton on the line in this matchup, we’ll go with the Spartans to be the team that will be more motivated to get a win at home. Michigan State is coming off an embarrassing loss to the Ohio State Buckeyes and would love to close things out on a high note for a team that has exceeded everyone’s expectations in Year 2 with their head coach against a Penn State team that fell short of expectations.

