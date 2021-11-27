Virginia vs. Virginia Tech picks and best bets for Week 13

The Virginia Tech Hokies and Virginia Cavaliers meet in the final game of the regular season for one point in the Commonwealth Clash and bragging rights in the state. The Hokies are in the market for a head coach in the offseason and have dominated this rivalry, losing just twice in the last 20 meetings. However, Virginia did win the 2019 game in Charlottesville and has another chance to beat its rival in a home game in 2021.

Here’s all the data you’ll want, and a pick for the game!

SP+ Rankings

Virginia Tech: 44 overall, 67 offense, 25 defense

Virginia: 43 overall, 11 offense, 83 defense

Injury update

Virginia Tech

WR Jaden Payoute - questionable (hamstring)

Virginia

None

ATS/Total

Against The Spread

Virginia Tech: 4-7 ATS

Virginia: 7-4 ATS

Total

Virginia Tech: Over 4-7

Virginia: Over 4-7

Returning/Overall Talent from 247Sports

Virginia Tech: 43 overall, 45 offense, 38 defense

Virginia: 49 overall, 58 offense, 40 defense

Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Virginia -7

Total: 63.5

Moneyline: Virginia -265, Virginia Tech +215

Opening line: Virginia -7.5

Opening total: 61.5

Weather

48 degrees, partly sunny, 1 percent chance of rain, WSW wind 6 mph

The Pick

Virginia -7 (-115)

The Cavaliers have the better team and more importantly, the better quarterback. This has been a good season in Charlottesville and Virginia has the tools to cap it off with a win over the rival Hokies. Virginia Tech just wants the season to end.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.