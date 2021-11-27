Virginia vs. Virginia Tech picks and best bets for Week 13

The Virginia Tech Hokies and Virginia Cavaliers meet in the final game of the regular season for one point in the Commonwealth Clash and bragging rights in the state. The Hokies are in the market for a head coach in the offseason and have dominated this rivalry, losing just twice in the last 20 meetings. However, Virginia did win the 2019 game in Charlottesville and has another chance to beat its rival in a home game in 2021.
Here’s all the data you’ll want, and a pick for the game!
SP+ Rankings
Virginia Tech: 44 overall, 67 offense, 25 defense
Virginia: 43 overall, 11 offense, 83 defense
Injury update
Virginia Tech
WR Jaden Payoute - questionable (hamstring)
Virginia
None
ATS/Total
Against The Spread
Virginia Tech: 4-7 ATS
Virginia: 7-4 ATS
Total
Virginia Tech: Over 4-7
Virginia: Over 4-7
Returning/Overall Talent from 247Sports
Virginia Tech: 43 overall, 45 offense, 38 defense
Virginia: 49 overall, 58 offense, 40 defense
Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread: Virginia -7
Total: 63.5
Moneyline: Virginia -265, Virginia Tech +215
Opening line: Virginia -7.5
Opening total: 61.5
Weather
48 degrees, partly sunny, 1 percent chance of rain, WSW wind 6 mph
The Pick
Virginia -7 (-115)
The Cavaliers have the better team and more importantly, the better quarterback. This has been a good season in Charlottesville and Virginia has the tools to cap it off with a win over the rival Hokies. Virginia Tech just wants the season to end.
