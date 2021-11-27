Wisconsin vs. Minnesota picks and best bets for Week 13

The No. 14 Wisconsin Badgers will head on the road for a rivalry matchup against the Minnesota Golden Gophers on Saturday afternoon. With a victory, Wisconsin would win the Big Ten West for the fifth time in eight seasons and get a matchup with the Ohio State Buckeyes or Michigan Wolverines in the conference championship. Minnesota will look to get a win in the battle for Paul Bunyan’s Axe as the Gophers have lost 16 of the last 17 games in this series.

Here’s all the data you’ll want, and a pick for the game!

SP+ Rankings

Wisconsin: 6 overall, 46 offense, 2 defense

Minnesota: 23 overall, 57 offense, 16 defense

Injury update

Wisconsin

WR A.J. Abbott - Out (undisclosed)

RB Jackson Acker - Questionable (undisclosed)

LB Marty Strey - Questionable (undisclosed)

Minnesota

No new injuries to report

ATS/Total

Against The Spread

Wisconsin: 6-5 ATS

Minnesota: 6-4-1 ATS

Total

Wisconsin: Over 5-5-1

Minnesota: Over 6-5

Returning/Overall Talent from 247Sports

Wisconsin: 23 overall, 22 offense, 31 defense

Minnesota: 54 overall, 54 offense, 52 defense

Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Wisconsin -7

Total: 39

Moneyline: Wisconsin -280, Minnesota +225

Opening line: Wisconsin -7

Opening total: 37.5

Weather

38 degrees, 9 MPH wind, 24% chance of rain

The Pick

Wisconsin -7

The best unit on the field by a wide margin is the Badgers’ defense, which will enter this weekend’s set of games at No. 2 in opponent yards per play nationally. Both teams run the ball at an extremely high rate, and the Badgers are a better running team by a wide margin with true freshman Braelon Allen. With a better offense and defense, it’s hard to bet against the Badgers in this spot.

