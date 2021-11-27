Full undercard for Teofimo Lopez vs. George Kambosos, Jr. lightweight title fight

It’s a busy weekend of boxing and DAZN is not messing around Saturday evening. Teofimo Lopez and George Kambosos Jr. face off for Lopez’s WBA (Super), IBF, WBO, and The Ring lightweight titles, but it’s one of several title fights on the card.

The main card gets going at 8 p.m. ET and includes Azinga Fuzile and Kenichi Ogawa fighting for the vacant IBF junior lightweight title. Additionally, Raymond Ford puts his WBA Continental featherweight title on the line against Felix Caraballo.

DraftKings Sportsbook is offering odds on five fights on this card. Among the title fights, Lopez is a -1000 favorite to beat Kambosos, Fuzile is a -190 favorite over Ogawa, and Ford is a -1400 favorite against Caraballo. For the non-title fights, junior welterweight Reshat Mati is a -2500 favorite against Nicolas Pablo Demario and heavyweight Zhilei Zhang is a -1200 favorite against Craig Lewis.

Full Card for Teofimo Lopez vs. George Kambosos, Jr.