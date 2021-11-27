Full undercard for Brandon Figueroa vs. Stephen Fulton junior featherweight title fight

The lightweight division has the spotlight on Saturday on DAZN, but there is a big junior featherweight title fight on tap on Showtime. And if things work out well with the scheduling, you might be able to check out both title fights!

Brandon Figueroa and Stephen Fulton face off on Showtime with Figueroa’s WBC title and Fulton’s WBO title on the line. Fulton currently ranks third at Ring Magazine while Figueroa ranks fourth. Murodjon Akhmadaliev is the top-ranked junior featherweight with the IBF and WBA titles, so the winner of Figueroa-Fulton might be able to push for a unification bout.

Fulton is the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. He’s installed at -330 while Figueroa is +260. The card features two other bouts available at DraftKings Sportsbook, with both on the lighter end. Junior featherweights Raeese Aleem and Eduardo Baez face off with Aleem a -500 favorite. Bantamweights Gary Antonio Russell and Alejandro Santiago face off as well, with Russell a -800 favorite.

The main card gets started on Showtime at 10 p.m. ET. The main event ring walks should start in the 11 p.m. hour, and fingers crossed this bout gets completed before Teofimo Lopez and George Kambosos get their bout underway over on DAZN.

Full Card for Brandon Figueroa vs. Stephen Fulton