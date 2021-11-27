What time will Teofimo Lopez vs. George Kambosos Jr. fight start on Saturday, Nov 27

Lightweights Teofimo Lopez and George Kambosos Jr. face off in a huge bout on Saturday night for divisional supremacy. Lopez owns virtually every belt of significance in the division and Kambosos is looking to stun the champ. They’ll square off on DAZN and likely head to the ring around 11:30 p.m. ET. The main card gets started at 8 p.m. and main event ring walks are expected some time in the 11 p.m. hour.

Lopez is 16-0 and fighting for the first time in 11 months. He beat Vasiliy Lomachenko in October 2020 to add the WBA, WBO, and The Ring titles to his IBF title. He was then schedule to fight Kambosos this past June, but numerous issues arose. COVID, contractual issues, and just general shenanigans resulted in delays pushing this back to November.

Kambosos is 19-0 and entering the ring for the biggest fight of his career. He’s fought for secondary titles, but this is his first crack at major titles — and it’s certainly a big one. If he can manage the upset, it would throw the lightweight division into chaos. Kambosos is ranked eighth by Ring Magazine. Lopez is the division champ and Devin Haney holds the one belt Lopez does not have. If Kambosos can get the upset, he’d like face Lopez in a rematch, but if he can win convincingly, he could have his pick of fights.

Lopez is a heavy favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook, installed at -1000. Kambosos is installed at +600. The favored winning method is Lopez by KO, TKO, or DQ, which is installed at -250.

Full Card for Teofimo Lopez vs. George Kambosos, Jr.