What time will Teofimo Lopez vs. George Kambosos Jr. fight start on Saturday, Nov 27

Teofimo Lopez and George Kambosos Jr. are set to face off in the ring on Saturday in a lightweight title bout. We break down when the fight starts and how to watch the full card.

By David Fucillo
Teofimo Lopez and George Kambosos Jr. face off during a press conference for Triller Fight Club at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on April 16, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia ahead of their June 5 lightweight title fight. Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images for Triller

Lightweights Teofimo Lopez and George Kambosos Jr. face off in a huge bout on Saturday night for divisional supremacy. Lopez owns virtually every belt of significance in the division and Kambosos is looking to stun the champ. They’ll square off on DAZN and likely head to the ring around 11:30 p.m. ET. The main card gets started at 8 p.m. and main event ring walks are expected some time in the 11 p.m. hour.

Lopez is 16-0 and fighting for the first time in 11 months. He beat Vasiliy Lomachenko in October 2020 to add the WBA, WBO, and The Ring titles to his IBF title. He was then schedule to fight Kambosos this past June, but numerous issues arose. COVID, contractual issues, and just general shenanigans resulted in delays pushing this back to November.

Kambosos is 19-0 and entering the ring for the biggest fight of his career. He’s fought for secondary titles, but this is his first crack at major titles — and it’s certainly a big one. If he can manage the upset, it would throw the lightweight division into chaos. Kambosos is ranked eighth by Ring Magazine. Lopez is the division champ and Devin Haney holds the one belt Lopez does not have. If Kambosos can get the upset, he’d like face Lopez in a rematch, but if he can win convincingly, he could have his pick of fights.

Lopez is a heavy favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook, installed at -1000. Kambosos is installed at +600. The favored winning method is Lopez by KO, TKO, or DQ, which is installed at -250.

Full Card for Teofimo Lopez vs. George Kambosos, Jr.

  • Main event: Teofimo Lopez vs. George Kambosos Jr., for Lopez’s WBA (Super), IBF, WBO, and The Ring lightweight titles
  • Azinga Fuzile vs. Kenichi Ogawa, 12 rounds, for the vacant IBF junior lightweight title
  • Raymond Ford vs. Felix Caraballo, 10 rounds, for Ford’s WBA Continental featherweight title
  • Reshat Mati vs. Nicolas Pablo Demario, 10 rounds, junior welterweight
  • Zhilei Zhang vs. Craig Lewis, 8 rounds, heavyweights
  • Christina Cruz vs. Maryguenn Vellinga Hinz, 6 rounds, flyweights
  • Ramla Ali vs. Isela Vera, 4 rounds, women’s junior featherweights
  • Anthony Christopher Herrera vs. TBA, 4 rounds, bantamweight

