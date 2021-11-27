What time will Brandon Figueroa vs. Stephen Fulton fight start on Saturday, Nov 27

We get a fun card of lighter fighters coming to us from Park Theater in Las Vegas on Saturday. The Showtime card features nobody heavier than junior welterweight and it is topped by Brandon Figueroa and Stephen Fulton battling for Figueroa’s WBC title and Fulton’s WBO title.

Showtime’s Saturday non-PPV boxing events get going at 10 p.m. ET. The main event will get going in the 11 p.m. hour. The event will air on Showtime’s TV channel as well as a live stream at the link above. Usually Showtime offers a free trial if you are a new customer.

Fulton is the favorite in this bout at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is 19-0 and installed at -330 odds. He last fought in January, winning a unanimous decision over Angelo Leo to claim his WBO title. He had not fought during the pandemic prior to that, last winning a unanimous decision over Arnold Khegai in January 2020 to claim a secondary title.

Figueroa is 22-0-1 and installed at +260 odds. He fought in May, knocking out Luis Nery in the seventh round to add the WBC title. This fight will be his sixth successive junior featherweight title bout.

Full Card for Brandon Figueroa vs. Stephen Fulton