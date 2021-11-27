Brandon Figueroa vs. Stephen Fulton live stream: How to watch title bout via live online stream

We get a double-dip of boxing on Saturday night on Showtime and DAZN. Many will be checking out Teofimo Lopez vs. George Kambosos, Jr. for four lightweight titles, but Brandon Figueroa vs. Stephen Fulton for two junior featherweight titles will be worth watching as well.

Showtime will air the fight on TV but you can also view it via live stream above. There is a free trial available for Showtime if you want to check out this fight. The main card gets started at 10 p.m. ET and ring walks are expected early in the 11 p.m. hour for the Figueroa-Fulton main event.

Figueroa comes into the fight with a 22-0-1 record and holding the WBC and WBA regular titles. Fulton is 19-0 and holds the WBO title. It appears the WBC and WBO titles are on the line but not the WBA title. Given the kinds of shenanigans we see from sanctioning bodies, I have no idea what is what. That being said, this is a big one in the junior featherweight division. Murodjon Akhmadaliev holds the IBF and WBA super titles, so it remains a disputed division. But maybe we get a unification bout between Akhmadaliev and the winner of Figueroa-Fulton.

Fulton is the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. He’s installed at -330 while Figueroa is +260. The favored winning method prop bet is Fulton by decision or technical decision, which is installed at -135.

Full Card for Brandon Figueroa vs. Stephen Fulton