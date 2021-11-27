Teofimo Lopez vs. George Kambosos Jr. live stream: How to watch title bout via live online stream

It’s taken six months, but we finally get to see Teofimo Lopez and George Kambosos Jr. do battle for lightweight divisional supremacy. Lopez holds the WBA, IBF, WBO, and The Ring titles and six months after he was first scheduled to fight Kambosos, it is finally happening on Saturday.

Assuming no last minute shenanigans, this fight will air on DAZN at sometime after 11 p.m. ET. The main card gets going at 8 p.m. and the ring walks for Lopez and Kambosos will happen probably in the middle of the 11 p.m. hour.

The fight was originally scheduled for June 5th. It was moved something like nine times for a variety of reasons. Initially it was moved off the Mayweather-Paul weekend. Then COVID-19 forced another delay. Then Triller defaulting on the contract resulted in multiple date and location changes. But finally, it’s happening on Saturday at Madison Square Garden.

Lopez is a fairly sizable favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. He’s 16-0 and installed at -1000 while Kambosos is 19-0 and installed at +600. The favored winning method is Lopez by KO, TKO, or DQ, which is installed at -250. Lopez by decision or technical decision follows at +275.

Full Card for Teofimo Lopez vs. George Kambosos, Jr.