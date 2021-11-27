17 Arizona vs. Sacramento State: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The No. 17 Arizona Wildcats are looking like NCAA Tournament contenders under first-year head coach Tommy Lloyd, starting off the season undefeated through five games and knocking off Michigan in an upset. The Wildcats now take on the Sacramento State Hornets in what should be a fairly light game for them.

Arizona’s star this year is Christian Koloko, who is averaging 15.4 points and 7.6 rebounds per game. The Wildcats have four players averaging double figures, so they’re figuring out how to get multiple people involved offensively. If the three-point shooting improves, look out for this Arizona team down the road.

How to watch Arizona vs. Sacramento State

When: Saturday, November 27th, 7:30 p.m. ET

Where: McKale Center, Tucson, AZ

TV: Pac-12 Network

Where to live stream online: Pac-12 Live, Pac-12 Now app

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Arizona -28.5

Total: 143.5

The Pick

Arizona -28.5

It’s easy to lose bets when there are big spreads like this, especially when there were some questions about the favorite heading into the season. However, Arizona is proving it is a force to be reckoned with in the Pac-12 and nationally this year. Take the Wildcats at home to cover the spread.

