18 BYU vs. Utah: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The No. 18 BYU Cougars and Utah Utes renew their rivalry on the hardwood Saturday at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City. The undefeated Cougars are looking to be a threat to Gonzaga in the WCC this season, while the undefeated Utes hope to contend for the Pac-12 crown.

The Cougars are led by Alex Barcello, who is averaging 18.8 points per game this season with 60-50-90 efficiency. If BYU can get Barcello going again Saturday, it’ll be a long afternoon for Utah. Other names to watch for on BYU are Fousseyni Traore and Te’Jon Lucas.

The Utes are also 5-0 entering this game and have a nice 1-2 punch with David Jenkins Jr. and Branden Carlson. The big man Carlson averages 15.4 points and 7.2 rebounds per game, while Jenkins is putting up 14.6 points per game. Both are shooting above 40 percent from three-point range this season.

How to watch BYU vs. Utah

When: Saturday, November 27th, 9:30 p.m. ET

Where: Jon M. Huntsman Center, Salt Lake City, UT

TV: Pac-12 Network

Where to live stream online: Pac-12 Live, Pac-12 Now app

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: BYU -1.5

Total: 137

The Pick

Utah +1.5

In a game this close, it’s best to roll with the home team. When that home team is an underdog, that’s even greater value for prospective bettors. Utah has been a tough place to play historically, and the Utes are firing on all cylinders right now. Barcello is the best player on the floor but Utah has home-court advantage. Take the Utes against the spread.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.