2 UCLA vs. UNLV: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The No. 2 UCLA Bruins and UNLV Rebels meet up Saturday with the road team looking to bounce back after a 20-point loss to No. 1 Gonzaga. The Bruins are considered one of the contenders to win the title this season after bringing back most of last year’s Final Four team. They can prove their contending status with a strong performance against UNLV, which has been solid early in the season.

How to watch UCLA vs. UNLV

When: Saturday, November 27th, 5:00 p.m. ET

Where: Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas, NV

TV: Not available

Where to live stream online: WatchStadium

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: UCLA -11

Total: 139

The Pick

UCLA -11

Johnny Juzang is the best player on the floor, and the Bruins want to erase the taste of of the loss to Gonzaga. The Rebels are 4-2 but have losses to Michigan and Wichita State. It’s clear they struggle to stack up to more talented teams, which UCLA is. Expect a blowout here.

