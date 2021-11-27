16 St. Bonaventure vs. Northern Iowa: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The No. 16 St. Bonaventure Bonnies will look to keep their undefeated record intact when they meet the Northern Iowa Panthers Saturday. This is a battle of two of the country’s most successful mid-major programs, although St. Bonaventure appears to be the better team this year.

The Bonnies once again led by an experienced senior group, including guards Kyle Lofton and Jaren Holmes. Those two will be once again be the focal point of the Bonnies’ offense, which is averaging almost 70 points per game this season.

The Panthers are 3-3 on the year, but have gave Arkansas a good fight on the road earlier. Northern Iowa had some slip-ups in the first few games but has appeared to find its footing now. This is a relatively young Panthers team that will use this year as more of a test run for experience.

How to watch St. Bonaventure vs. Northern Iowa

When: Saturday, November 27th, 2:00 p.m. ET

Where: Reilly Center, Saint Bonaventure, NY

TV: ESPN+

Where to live stream online: WatchESPN, ESPN app

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: St. Bonaventure -11

Total: 131.5

The Pick

St. Bonaventure -11

The Bonnies are the more experienced team, and have at least the two best players on the floor if not more. Northern Iowa will provide a good contest early but expect St. Bonaventure to pull away in the second half and cover the spread.

