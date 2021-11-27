Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Saturday, November 27

It’s a relatively light Saturday slate in the NBA. There are eight games on the docket, headlined by the Phoenix Suns meeting the Brooklyn Nets and the Miami Heat facing the Chicago Bulls. Eight games means plenty of strong player props for bettors. Here are the best player props for Saturday’s schedule, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Zach LaVine, over 24.5 points (-105)

LaVine has been on fire lately, scoring 25.5 points per game over the last six contests while shooting 49.2 percent from the floor and 40.8 percent from deep. The guard is taking yet another step forward as an offensive creator despite the offseason additions around him. He scored 30 points in his lone game against the Heat last season, so he’s a good bet to top 24.5 points.

Tim Hardaway Jr., over 2.5 3-pointers (+125)

Hardaway Jr. has had a rough return to the Mavericks. He’s shooting 38.6 percent from the floor and 33.9 percent from behind the arc. That’s not great news when it comes to this prop, but Hardaway’s 3-point volume is encouraging. He’s taking almost eight triples per game, so the volume makes up for his low percentage. Hardaway has taken 10 threes in two of the last three games. That bodes well for him going over on this prop.

James Harden, over 8.5 assists (+100)

If anyone has suffered from the NBA officiating changes, it’s Harden. He’s taking 6.9 free throws per game, which would be his lowest mark for a full season since 2011-12. The star has found other ways to contribute for the Nets, which mainly involves his passing ability. Harden is averaging 9.2 assists per game, and has hit double-digit dimes in the last two games. At plus odds, this is another strong prop.

