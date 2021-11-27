Pick against the spread, over/under for Suns vs. Nets on Saturday

Oh the sweet irony of the hottest basketball on the planet being the Phoenix Suns! The Suns extended their winning streak to 15 games with a victory over the New York Knicks on Friday night. They’ll head to Barclays Center to take on Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets in hopes of extending said streak. Will this be the end of the magical run, let’s take a look at the lines and odds on DraftKings Sportsbook for Suns-Nets.

Suns vs. Nets, 7:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Nets -2

This feels like the end of the line for the Suns’ winning streak. It’s been a magical run but the Nets have also been on a strong run the past few weeks, winning seven of their past eight games. Playing the second of a road back-to-back set will be difficult and Brooklyn should cause some mismatch issues with Kevin Durant. I think we get a close game but the Nets are able to pull away slightly and clear this line.

Over/Under: Under 224

This is a super high number for a game that should be competitive. Brooklyn is at home taking on the Suns on the second of a back-to-back. Phoenix is one of the better defensive teams in the NBA. The Suns will have to go hard to contain KD and James Harden. Tired legs may play a factor on the road. I think we see a tight contest and one of the main paths to victory for the Suns would be holding the Nets to around 100-105 points, containing KD. Phoenix has the personnel. Even if it’s a blowout one way or the other, one side will give in and rest guys.

