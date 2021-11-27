Pick against the spread, over/under for Knicks vs. Hawks on Saturday

The New York Knicks head South to take on the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday night. The Knicks helped the Phoenix Suns extend their winning streak to 15 games. The Hawks are fighting to reach the Suns’ number, on a seven-game streak of their own. Can Trae Young stick it to the Knicks again? We take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook for Knicks-Hawks on Saturday.

Knicks vs. Hawks, 7:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Hawks -5

I’m not crazy about this line. Chances are this game could be competitive and the Knicks winning wouldn’t really surprise anyone. New York hasn’t been playing great and ATL is hot right now and at home. Young has been fantastic this month and has scored at least 30 points in three straight games. Derrick Rose has sat out the past few games and he provides a decent amount of offense off the bench. The Knicks may not be able to contain Young or keep up with the Hawks. The lack of offense and momentum has me on the Hawks.

Over/Under: Over 216.5

Unders have been trendy so far this season, but this feels like an over spot. The Knicks are on the second of a back-to-back after Thanksgiving and have to go from NYC to ATL overnight. Holiday hangover plus two games in less than 48 hours doesn’t spell well for defensive intensity. The Hawks have scored at least 110 points in each of their wins over the streak. Four of those wins they scored 120+ points. If that’s the case again, it feels like the Hawks can get the majority of the points we need for the over here.

