Pick against the spread, over/under for Heat vs. Bulls on Saturday

The Chicago Bulls host Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat at United Center on Saturday night. Chicago is coming off an easy win over the Orlando Magic on Friday night. The Heat have dropped two of three games after a loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday. Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks for Heat-Bulls.

Heat vs. Bulls, 8:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Bulls +1.5

It’s not often we see a team with a better record as underdogs at home. The Bulls aren’t dealing with any injuries to Alex Caruso and Nikola Vucevic has had a few games off the Covid-19 list. As long as the injury report is clean tonight, the Bulls will have a good shot at winning this game. Six of the Heat’s seven losses this season have come on the road. There’s a bunch of narrative in this game, from Butler back in ChiTown to Kyle Lowry facing his old teammate DeMar DeRozan. In a close game, give me the Bulls and the points.

Over/Under: Under 211.5

This total feels like on the nose and should be close by a point or two. If you can buy a point to give yourself a cushion, that may be the best way to go. I’ll still roll with the under. The Bulls are on the second of a back-to-back. Both teams have guards who should contain the opposition; Caruso and Lonzo Ball vs. Butler and Lowry. No easy shots means a lot of misses and the only real threat to hitting the over is if one player goes bonkers or if we go to overtime. The under feels like the better lean.

