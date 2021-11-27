Pick against the spread, over/under for Wizards vs. Mavericks on Saturday

The Washington Wizards head to Texas to take on the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday night. At 12-7, the Wizards have lost four of their past six games and are clinging to a top spot in the Eastern Conference. No one really thought things would stay that way. The Mavericks are 10-7 and ended a three-game losing streak with a win over the Los Angeles Clippers in their previous game. Let’s take a look at the lines and odds on DraftKings Sportsbook for Wizards-Mavericks.

Wizards vs. Mavericks, 8:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Wizards +6.5

For two teams who are around the same place in terms of the standings, it’s odds to see the Wizards this big of underdogs. It’s really because the Mavs are a very good home team (6-1). Luka Doncic seems OK after missing some games due to an ankle injury. That will always have to stick in the back of our minds. The Wizards are slightly better on the spread and I’ll still bank on Bradley Beal being able to keep this game close.

Over/Under: Over 212.5

I’m riding the Holiday narrative and that teams will be a bit tired after the day off on Thanksgiving. Coming back, expect a lack of defense. We know both sides have players who can cause the other problems. Kristaps Porzingis is a mismatch for some of the Wizards’ bigs down low and on the perimeter. Doncic is Doncic. Jalen Brunson is a bit banged up. Dallas has no one to deal with Beal. I’ll take the over with the line pretty low.

