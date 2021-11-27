Mets sign Mark Canha, Starling Marte, Eduardo Escobar

The New York Mets have been aggressive in free agency this year, inking two more deals Friday night ahead of a potential lockout next week. The team signed infielder Eduardo Escobar and outfielders Mark Canha and Starling Marte.

Escobar is signing a two-year deal worth $25 million, per Jon Heyman. He played at first base, second base, and third base this past season. He opened last season with the Diamondbacks and after earning an All Star appearance with them, he was dealt to the Brewers near the trade deadline. He finished the season with a slash line of .253/.314/.472 with 28 home runs and 90 RBis.

Canha is signing a two-year deal worth $26.5 million, per Joel Sherman. He appeared in 141 games for the Oakland A’s with 519 at bats and finished with a slash line of .231/.358/.387 with 17 home runs and 61 RBIs.

He’s joined by fellow Oakland A’s outfielder Marte who is signing a four-year deal worth $78 million, per Jeff Passan. Marte opened last season with the Marlins before they dealt him to Oakland. Across 120 games last season he finished with a slash line of .310/.383/.458 with 12 home runs, 55 RBIs, and 47 stolen bases.