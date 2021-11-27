NCAA basketball odds: Opening lines for college basketball on Saturday, November 27th

It’s the biggest day of the college football year, but there’s still some college basketball to be had on Sunday as the Holy War comes to the hardwood in Salt Lake City, and two west coast basketball brands face off in Las Vegas.

The No. 18 BYU Cougars (5-0) heads to Salt Lake City to the Huntsman Center to face the Utah Utes in what should be the most competitive game on the Top 25 slate. BYU has wins over Oregon and San Diego State already, and Alex Barcello is back for the Coogs, and is averaging 18.8 points per game for a team that holds opponents to just 18.8% from three-point range, the best number in the country.

Utah (5-0) hasn’t played as challenging a schedule, with their best win over a middling Boston College, but Utes junior Branden Carlson has stepped up his role to be the leading scorer at 15.4 per contest. Utah gets an offensive rebound on over 40% of their missed shots, and the battle on the glass will be key.

Also keep an eye on the No. 2 UCLA Bruins (5-1) against a still-rebuilding UNLV Rebels (3-2). The Bruins will fall from this perch in Monday’s poll, but Johnny Juzang should have his hands full with a Rebels team that gave Michigan and Wichita State a tough time. The Bruins are double-digit favorites on the road in what is their first true road game of 2021.

Here are the opening odds for NCAA Men’s Basketball on Saturday, November 27th from DraftKings Sportsbook.

Top 25 college basketball, November 27th Time Visitor Home Network Spread Total Time Visitor Home Network Spread Total 2:00 PM Northern Iowa #16 St. Bonaventure ESPN+ N/A N/A 5:00 PM #2 UCLA UNLV Stadium UCLA -11 139 7:30 PM Sacramento State #17 Arizona PAC12 Arizona -28.5 143.5 9:30 PM #18 BYU Utah PAC12 BYU -1.5 137

