Who is playing in the SEC Championship Game?

The 2021 SEC championship game will take place Saturday, December 4 at 4:00 p.m. ET at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. The game will feature the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs and the No. 3 Alabama Crimson Tide. The Bulldogs comfortably won the SEC East this season, while the Crimson Tide had a few scares before eventually securing the SEC West title.

The game will air on CBS at 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 4th, and it will be the last SEC game on CBS before the league moves its media rights exclusively to ESPN and Disney.

This is Alabama’s second straight appearance in the title game and third in the last four seasons. The Crimson Tide have dominated the division since Nick Saban’s arrival back in 2007, winning the SEC West nine times.

Georgia is appearing in the title game for the fourth time in the last five seasons. This would normally feel like a home game for the Bulldogs but the crowd should be evenly split with ticket allotments. Georgia won the game in 2017 but has lost its two appearances since that contest.

These two teams have had some memorable games in Atlanta recently. The Crimson Tide beat the Bulldogs 32-28 in 2012 when time ran out on Aaron Murray’s final drive for Georgia. Alabama won again in 2018 behind Jalen Hurts’ heroics. The quarterback had been benched in the 2017 national title game featuring the two schools, but had decided to stay with the program and had his moment coming in for the injured Tua Tagovailoa.