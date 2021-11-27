Browns activate Kareem Hunt off injured reserve in Week 12

The Cleveland Browns announced on Saturday morning that they have activated running back Kareem Hunt off injured reserve. He went on IR with a calf injury following Week 6 and has been sidelined since.

Aside from six carries in Week 1, Hunt has had double digit carries each week he’s played. Additionally, he’s averaging just under three receptions per game this season.

The backfield is settling back into what expectations were heading into the 2021 season. D’Ernest Johnson emerged as a solid presence when Chubb and Hunt were sidelined, but with both back, his role will be limited. Last week, Chubb had 22 carries and two receptions while Johnson had five rushing attempts. With Chubb back, that number is likely to decrease further.

Chubb remains a must-start in fantasy football. Hunt’s workload is uncertain, but with Donovan Peoples-Jones questionable and Jarvis Landry banged up, there could be some PPR value in Week 12.