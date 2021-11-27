Gerry Bohanon injury: Status of Baylor quarterback for game vs. Texas

Update 11:24 a.m. It looks like the Bears will have their starter for today’s game.

Gerry Bohanon is fully dressed and warming up .... — Travis Roeder (@Travis_Roeder) November 27, 2021

The Baylor Bears will close out their regular season on Friday afternoon with a road matchup with the Texas Tech Red Raiders, and we’ll see if they will be with their starting quarterback Gerry Bohanon to begin the game.

#Baylor QB Gerry Bohanon is on the field throwing. We’ll find out what that means soon. pic.twitter.com/A22nLw7MC3 — Darby Brown (@darbyjobrown) November 27, 2021

Bohanon suffered a leg injury against Kansas State last week, and was officially considered day-to-day. Head coach Dave Aranda said he believes Bohanon will play against the Red Raiders, but wouldn’t confirm the quarterback’s status. The Bears star has been the primary creator offensively, throwing for 17 touchdowns while adding nine more on the ground.

If Bohanon was unable to play, the Bears would likely turn to redshirt freshman Blake Shapen. Shapen went 16-21 for 137 yards in relief of Bohanon last week against the Wildcats. The quarterback also made appearances against West Virginia and Texas Southern but didn’t have meaningful statistics in those games.

Baylor is a 14-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the point total set at 51.5.