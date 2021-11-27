 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Ohio State injuries: Status of Buckeyes players ahead of The Game vs. Michigan

Who is in and who is out for the Buckeyes in Ann Arbor?

By Erik Buchinger
Ohio State Buckeyes running back Master Teague III runs the ball against Michigan State Spartans in the fourth quarter in their NCAA College football game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio on November 20, 2021. Kyle Robertson/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

We’ll go over what’s happening in warmups for Ohio State vs. Michigan today.

It looks like Buckeyes will be without running back Master Teague and cornerback Sevyn Banks for The Game. These are two key losses, particularly in the secondary for the Buckeyes who have had some challenges in pass defense this season.

Wide receiver Emeka Egbuka, who missed the Buckeyes game against Michigan State last week, is going to be ready to go, which will help offset the loss of Teague. Egbuka is also a key player as a returner on special teams, so they’ll be glad to have him back for the biggest game of the season.

The Buckeyes will also be without LB Palaie Gaoteote, who has made eight total tackles on the season and has 0.5 sacks. Ohio State may have to rotate linebackers more in this game with Michigan’s reliance on the run, so this could be a notable absence if the team suffers more injuries at the position.

Ohio State is a 7.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the point total set at 64.5.

