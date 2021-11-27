Ohio State injuries: Status of Buckeyes players ahead of The Game vs. Michigan

We’ll go over what’s happening in warmups for Ohio State vs. Michigan today.

It looks like Buckeyes will be without running back Master Teague and cornerback Sevyn Banks for The Game. These are two key losses, particularly in the secondary for the Buckeyes who have had some challenges in pass defense this season.

Sevyn Banks, Master Teague unavailable for OSU vs Michigan https://t.co/Ij3la4WSVv — WKBN Sports (@WKBNSports) November 27, 2021

Wide receiver Emeka Egbuka, who missed the Buckeyes game against Michigan State last week, is going to be ready to go, which will help offset the loss of Teague. Egbuka is also a key player as a returner on special teams, so they’ll be glad to have him back for the biggest game of the season.

Wide receiver Emeka Egbuka, who missed last week, will be available against the Wolverines. https://t.co/RexSul6Egb — Sports fan for life (@Ironspot) November 27, 2021

The Buckeyes will also be without LB Palaie Gaoteote, who has made eight total tackles on the season and has 0.5 sacks. Ohio State may have to rotate linebackers more in this game with Michigan’s reliance on the run, so this could be a notable absence if the team suffers more injuries at the position.

Ohio State is a 7.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the point total set at 64.5.