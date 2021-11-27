 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Jordan Travis injured in first quarter for Florida State vs. Florida

The Noles are short already, and starter Jordan Travis is in the locker room

By Collin Sherwin Updated
Florida State Seminoles wide receiver Ja’Khi Douglas celebrates after his touchdown with quarterback Jordan Travis during the first half against the Boston College Eagles at Alumni Stadium. Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

Update 12:53 p.m. The Noles might not be dead yet. If Travis just had a separated shoulder and they popped it back in, could he be ok for the rest of the game?

Update: 12:47 p.m. Tate Rodemaker (!!) is now in for the Seminoles at quarterback to start the second period. The redshirt freshman played in four games last season with 135 yards and zero touchdowns with three interceptions.

The Florida State Seminoles and Florida Gators are locked in a battle for bowl eligibility in our Sickos Game of The Week. And with UF leading 7-0 at home, it looks like FSU starting quarterback Jordan Travis will miss some time due to a shoulder injury.

Travis is in the locker room for the Noles getting looked at, and it doesn’t look great as it appears his shoulder is hurting him.

He’s replaced by Central Florida transfer McKenzie Milton, and it’s not going great for him either.

Milton was then picked off on this throw rolling to his left that shows he’s simply not the same electric player he was for the Knights before his horrific leg injury that almost ended his career.

But then Emory Jones was picked off on the ensuing drive on the last play of the first quarter, and we’ll see who the Seminoles send back out under center on their first drive of the second period. It’s still 7-0 Gators.

