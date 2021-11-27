Jordan Travis injured in first quarter for Florida State vs. Florida

Update 12:53 p.m. The Noles might not be dead yet. If Travis just had a separated shoulder and they popped it back in, could he be ok for the rest of the game?

FSU turns to Tate Rodemaker. Nothing doing.



Fortunately, Jordan Travis is coming back to the sideline. He's throwing on the sideline. https://t.co/47bxIjDvx7 — Noles247.com (@Noles247) November 27, 2021

Update: 12:47 p.m. Tate Rodemaker (!!) is now in for the Seminoles at quarterback to start the second period. The redshirt freshman played in four games last season with 135 yards and zero touchdowns with three interceptions.

The Florida State Seminoles and Florida Gators are locked in a battle for bowl eligibility in our Sickos Game of The Week. And with UF leading 7-0 at home, it looks like FSU starting quarterback Jordan Travis will miss some time due to a shoulder injury.

Travis is in the locker room for the Noles getting looked at, and it doesn’t look great as it appears his shoulder is hurting him.

Jordan Travis heads to the locker room as his shoulder/arm continues to bother him.https://t.co/47bxIjDvx7 — Noles247.com (@Noles247) November 27, 2021

He’s replaced by Central Florida transfer McKenzie Milton, and it’s not going great for him either.

Checking in on Florida State, McKenzie Milton with snaps over the head and an injured Jordan Travis heading to the locker room pic.twitter.com/x9wNyaFZCH — Collin Wilson (@_Collin1) November 27, 2021

Milton was then picked off on this throw rolling to his left that shows he’s simply not the same electric player he was for the Knights before his horrific leg injury that almost ended his career.

Rashad Torrence picks off Mckenzie Milton pic.twitter.com/6tfZTx1H4V — (@KeiserDonavon) November 27, 2021

But then Emory Jones was picked off on the ensuing drive on the last play of the first quarter, and we’ll see who the Seminoles send back out under center on their first drive of the second period. It’s still 7-0 Gators.