When will A.J. Brown return from IR?

The Tennessee Titans have placed wide receiver A.J. Brown on injured reserve due to a chest injury suffered in Week 11. He injured his hand early in the game, and after returning he then injured his chest. His initial x-rays were negative, but the subsequent tests clearly something of note that will sideline him.

When is A.J. Brown eligible to come off IR?

IR requires a three-game absence before a player is eligible to return. A bye week does not count as a game during the regular season. The Titans have a bye in Week 13, so Brown will have to miss games in at least Week 12, 14, and 15, and be eligible to return in Week 16 when the Titans face the 49ers at home.

When is Brown expected to return?

Ian Rapoport tweeted that the injury is not considered season-ending and “Brown should be back in December.” He is eligible to return for Week 16 Thursday Night Football against the 49ers, and that is followed by two final regular season games on January 2 and 9.

Who is playing in Brown’s place?

Brown joins Julio Jones on IR. That leaves Tennessee with Chester Rogers, Dez Fitzpatrick, and Nick Westbrook-Ikhine on the 53-man roster. They have Golden Tate on the practice squad, along with Cody Hollister, Mason Kinsey, and Austin Mack. It’s a safe bet the team will promote Tate to the 53-man roster for Sunday’s game.