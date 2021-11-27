Report: Billy Napier emerges as leading candidate for Florida Gators head coach

It hasn’t been the first half the Florida Gators wanted against the Florida State Seminoles, as the teams are tied 7-7 at halftime with a bowl berth on the line.

But the fans might be a bit more friendly to the potential hiring of Billy Napier as the new head coach of the Florida Gators, as he has emerged as a leading candidate according to Ross Dellenger and Pat Forde of Sports Illustrated.

Louisiana coach Billy Napier has emerged as the leading candidate for the Florida job, multiple sources tell Sports Illustrated. If a deal with the Gators comes together within the next week, Napier is still expected to coach the Ragin’ Cajuns in the Sun Belt championship game next Saturday against Appalachian State, sources say. Napier has compiled a 38–12 career record at Louisiana heading into 2021’s regular-season finale against Louisiana-Monroe. The Ragin’ Cajuns are 10–1 this year.

Napier has been linked to multiple opportunities for head coaching jobs in the SEC before, including at Mississippi State and Ole Miss. The LSU Tigers are right down the road and in need of a coach with Ed Orgeron leaving, and he wouldn’t even have to change his 403(b) retirement plan.

But Gators AD Scott Stricklin rarely allows things to get out that aren’t close to happening. We’ll see if this deal gets done perhaps even during the second half of the FSU game, which coincidentally is exactly when Stricklin hired his last coach in Dan Mullen four years ago.