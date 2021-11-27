Central Florida quarterback Dillon Gabriel enters transfer portal

Central Florida starting quarterback Dillon Gabriel is headed to the transfer portal.

Knight Nation! I love you all! Thank you for all the memories! ❤️ — Dillon Gabriel (@_dillongabriel_) November 27, 2021

UCF quarterback Dillon Gabriel has entered the transfer portal. — (@IamJClary) November 27, 2021

Gabriel has been quite a weapon for the team from Oviedo, with an astounding 8041 yards in just 26 games played for the black and gold. He has 70 career touchdowns against 14 interceptions, as well as nine career rushing scores.

Now we cover sports in general here from a wagering perspective, but allow us a moment of blatant rumor mongering based on Things We’re Hearing down here in the Sunshine State: Gabriel to Ole Miss with Lane Kiffin makes almost too much sense.

All signs seem to point to the Rebels keeping Kiffin this coaching cycle, and with Heisman candidate Matt Corral likely off to the NFL, Gabriel would be a tremendous fit for Mississippi’s vertical system. Like Corral he’s not a huge body, but he’s got a big and accurate arm, and isn’t afraid to take off when the play breaks down. And the video game-type numbers he’s posted in college so far could continue.

Kiffin will have his choice of QB’s in the portal because of his proven ability to develop passers at the collegiate level. But this might be a win-win for both sides. We’ll see if there’s a love match possible.