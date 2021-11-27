Did C.J. Stroud hurt his Heisman Trophy chances with loss vs. Michigan?

The No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes were physically dominated by the No. 5 Michigan Wolverines on Saturday, falling 42-27 in ‘The Game’ and marking their first loss in the rivalry since 2011.

Quarterback C.J. Stroud had an above average game by his standards on Saturday, completing 34-of-49 passes for 394 yards and two touchdowns. He was harassed by the Michigan front seven for a good chunk of the afternoon, getting sacked four times in the loss.

Stroud entered the weekend as the odds-on favorite to win the Heisman Trophy at DraftKings Sportsbook. He was listed at -105 after the final whistle and has since fallen to +175. This loss may have sealed Stroud’s fate as the race is now effectively Alabama QB Bryce Young’s to lose. With Ohio State being eliminated from Big Ten Championship Game contention, Stroud will not have another opportunity to impress Heisman voters.

