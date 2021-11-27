When was the last time Michigan beat Ohio State in The Game?

As the game winds down in Ann Arbor and the Michigan Wolverines leading late, it forces fans across the country to ask one question: When was the last time Michigan actually beat Ohio State?

While Michigan holds the all-time lead in the ancient series 58-51-6, the last eight have been won by the Scarlet and Gray. The teams didn’t meet in 2020 for the first time in over a century due to Covid-19, and since they’re in the same division in the Big Ten, by default that means it’s been that long since the Wolverines have played in the league’s championship game.

And since 2011 was the first year of the Big Ten Championship Game, a win also gets Michigan a bid for the conference championship for the first time since divisional play was implemented.

The last win for the Wolverines was on November 26, 2011, a 40-34 victory by current San Diego State head coach Brady Hoke over current Cincinnati head coach Luke Fickell.

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh is on the verge of securing his first win over Ohio State as a coach. He won The Game three times as a player for the Wolverines from 1983-86 and came into the 2021 game 0-5 against the Buckeyes as a coach.