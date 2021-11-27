No. 5 Michigan finally beats No. 2 Ohio State 42-27, snaps eight-game losing streak in rivalry

After years and years of torture, the pain for Michigan fans is finally over.

The No. 5 Michigan Wolverines pushed around the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes on Saturday, physically dominating them for a 42-27 win in Ann Arbor. The victory marked the first time UM has beaten OSU since 2011, snapping an eight-game losing streak in the heated rivalry. It’s also just its second win in the series since 2004.

Michigan (11-1, 8-1 Big Ten) was powered defensively by Aidan Hutchinson, who finished the game with three sacks. He walked off the field at Michigan Stadium having set both the single-season and all-time sack records for the program on Saturday. Offensively, running back Hassan Haskins was the star of the show, rushing for 169 yards and five touchdowns in the monumental win.

Ohio State (10-2, 8-1 Big Ten) played from behind for most of the contest and were bullied in the trenches on both sides of the ball. Entering the game as the Heisman frontrunner on DraftKings Sportsbook, quarterback C.J. Stroud had an above average showing by his standards as he was harassed by Michigan’s pass rush for most of it. He finished the game throwing for 394 yards and two touchdowns. Receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba had 11 receptions for 127 yards.

Head coach Jim Harbaugh and the Wolverines have finally toppled the Ohio State monster and have clinched its to first ever trip to the Big Ten Championship next week. A win would almost guarantee them a spot in the College Football Playoff.