Michigan fans storm field after ending eight-game losing streak to Ohio State [VIDEO]

The Michigan Wolverines finally, finally, finally beat their hated rival the Ohio State Buckeyes for the first time in 10 years in a 35-20 victory at The Big House on Saturday.

Cue the students, most of whom were in elementary school the last time Block M beat Ohio State. You can forget about the rankings next to the teams on this one.

PARTY IN ANN ARBOR @UMichFootball fans storm the field! pic.twitter.com/NZzklNKxJ5 — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 27, 2021

THE DROUGHT IS OVER pic.twitter.com/9U9HiewH9l — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 27, 2021

With the win, Michigan locks up a spot in the Big Ten Championship Game next week against either Wisconsin or Iowa depending on the outcome of the Badgers game today. They also are a lock for the Top Four of the College Football Playoff rankings on Tuesday night, and are 60 minutes away for playing for the national championship for the first time.

But that’s not important right now. What is important is that this rivalry, one of the best in all of sports across the planet, is back in balance. Michigan ran the ball, then ran the ball, and then ran it some more to get perhaps the biggest monkey in the entire NCAA off their back.

And unless you love the Scarlet and Gray, there are few places you’d want to be more than on that field (or perhaps at the tailgate afterwards) in Ann Arbor right now.