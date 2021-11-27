Florida State covers through backdoor against Florida in the Stupid Bowl

The amount of stupidity you saw on both sides today as the Florida State Seminoles played the Florida Gators in The Swamp, with both teams rolling in at 5-6 and needing a win against their rival for bowl eligibility.

The Internet took notice, but only ironically of course.

OUR SICKOS DREAMS COME TRUE!!!



NEXT WEEK:



5-6 FLORIDA STATE AT 5-6 FLORIDA!!!!



AN EPIC BATTLE FOR BOWL ELIGIBILITY!!!



YES HAHAHA YES!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/kfnLSB2I9F — Sickos Committee (@SickosCommittee) November 21, 2021

With under two minutes remaining and the Noles trailing 24-13, injured quarterback Jordan Travis gamely attempting to gut it out not only for pride, but also those holding FSU +3.5 tickets, which is where the game closed at DraftKings Sportsbook.

The Gators needed 16 plays to go 92 yards for the score, with the first time they entered the end zone actually called back for a rub route being called pass interference, but they got the job done. We’d find video of the TD on social media, but everyone that was still watching a terrible football game was too busy celebrating or cursing their bad luck depending on which side of the hook they had.

And then on the ensuing onsides kick, Noles kicker Will Manso ... well, Duff’d It.

FSU with the worst onside kick attempt ever. pic.twitter.com/5QwO2jXtK9 — Will Manso (@WillManso) November 27, 2021

It was the perfect capstone for a game that featured six turnovers, countless defensive breakdowns, poor clock management on both sides, and just general insanity. The State of Florida’s seven FBS teams didn’t exactly bathe themselves in glory this year, as only four are bowl eligible, and none are playing for a conference championship.

Let’s read some of the rave reviews of this one from local media:

One of these teams actually will be bowl-eligible after this.



And I can’t think of a greater indictment of the current bowl system. — Joey Knight (@TBTimes_Bulls) November 27, 2021

Start paying the high school coaches more or something, Sunshine State. Because what was once the best state in the country for high school football talent is far, far behind much of the nation right now.