Watch Florida State kicker whiff on onside kick attempt

Florida won their rivalry game against Florida State, holding off the Seminoles in the closing minutes. Florida led 24-14 when FSU closed out a 92-yard drive to cut the deficit to 24-21. Junior kicker Parker Grothaus came on to attempt an onside kick and keep FSU’s faint hopes alive.

And then he whiffed on it. Any by whiffed on it, we mean completely missed the kick.

FSU with the worst onside kick attempt ever. pic.twitter.com/5QwO2jXtK9 — Will Manso (@WillManso) November 27, 2021

Yikes.

This is perfectly emblematic of the 2021 season for FSU, who was eliminated from bowl contention with Saturday’s loss in Gainesville. The Noles will miss a bowl for the third time in four years, a far fall from grace for a program that previously had a 36-year bowl streak that lasted from 1982 to 2017.

The loss capped a frustrating season in Tallahassee that began with them taking Notre Dame to the brink in Week 1 before suffering an embarrassing loss to Jacksonville State. The program will remain committed to head coach Mike Norvell but several questions surrounding the program will need to be addressed in the offseason.