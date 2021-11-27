What CFP looks like following Michigan upset of Ohio State

With the Michigan Wolverines upsetting the Ohio State Buckeyes to kick off Week 13 of the college football season, the College Football Playoff picture has become even more unclear. Ohio State’s two losses likely eliminate them from playoff contention, and Michigan will have to avoid tripping up in the Big Ten championship game to truly make the field. There will be those who want a 2-loss Buckeyes team in, but that discussion should not be taking place.

A lot can happen in the next week. But if it comes down to to OSU and Cincinnati for the No. 4 spot in the CFP, Ohio State is simply better. Two losses might keep them out but I want the #best4teams — Todd McShay (@McShay13) November 27, 2021

With Michigan’s win, the Wolverines will likely take Ohio State’s spot among the top four teams. The Georgia Bulldogs stomped Georgia Tech and should remain at No. 1, while No. 4 Cincinnati delivered more style points with a 35-13 win over East Carolina. Here’s what the projected playoff picture is at the moment, assuming Alabama avoids an upset in the Iron Bowl.

1. Georgia

2. Alabama

3. Michigan

4. Cincinnati

Oklahoma, Oklahoma State and Notre Dame will round out the playoff picture based on results from later games. Ohio State and Oregon will be hanging around, but the top 4 teams heading into championship weekend will be Georgia, Alabama, Michigan and Cincinnati in some order.