Alabama WR Jameson Williams ejected for targeting on special teams play [VIDEO]

The Alabama Crimson Tide are struggling against the Auburn Tigers in the 2021 Iron Bowl, and will have to navigate the rest of this contest without big-play wide receiver Jameson Williams. The receiver was on the punt coverage team for some reason, and committed a targeting penalty on Auburn’s return man. Take a look.

This is textbook targeting, which was confirmed by the replay officials. Williams was disqualified from the rest of the contest, meaning Alabama will be down one of its best offensive players. The Tigers wound up scoring on that ensuing possession to take a 7-0 lead.

Williams entered the game with 1,218 yards and 13 touchdowns for the Crimson Tide. He was coming off a 190-yard, three-touchdown day last Saturday against the Razorbacks and seemed primed for another big performance against Auburn. Now, he’ll have to watch the rest of this game from the locker room. Let’s see if Williams’ absence costs Alabama.