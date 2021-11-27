Auburn gives up late touchdown to No. 3 Alabama, Iron Bowl goes to overtime

Update: The Crimson Tide have made this a tie game on a late touchdown pass, likely sending the Iron Bowl to overtime at 10-10.

Update: The Tigers have lost their shutout in the fourth quarter of the Iron Bowl. After missing one field goal due to a bad hold, the Crimson Tide converted on a 30-yard try to make it a one-score game. Auburn still leads No. 3 Alabama 10-3.

The Auburn Tigers have blanked the No. 3 Alabama Crimson Tide in the first half of the 2021 Iron Bowl, making it the first scoreless first half for the Tide in the rivalry game since 2000. Alabama lost that game 9-0 and currently trails 7-0 to the Tigers.

The last time Auburn held #Alabama scoreless in a first half was in 2002.



The last time AU held UA without a touchdown in a first half was 2015. — Charlie Potter (@Charlie_Potter) November 27, 2021

Bryce Young, who was the frontrunner to win the Heisman after CJ Stroud’s Ohio State Buckeyes lost to Michigan, has gone 6/16 with 70 passing yards. The Tigers have harassed Young consistently, who is looking like a freshman in this hostile environment. Auburn has also slowed down running back Brian Robinson, who has 19 yards on a eight carries. It’s going to be hard for Alabama to get going in the second half, especially with Jameson Williams out for the rest of the game due to a targeting penalty.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Alabama opened as a 21-point favorite against Auburn. The Tigers got some points as the game drew closer but were still double-digit underdogs at kickoff.