Alabama RB Brian Robinson back in the medical tent after ripping off 38-yard run in Iron Bowl

Update: Robinson is back in the medical tent after ripping off a 38-yard run against the Tigers. The running back has been great in the second half, but clearly his injury is still bothering him. Let’s see if he can play through it down the stretch here.

Update: Robinson has returned to the game after getting clearance from the trainers. The running back was down with a leg injury and did go to the medical tent but ultimately will fight through the injury in this rivalry game.

The Alabama Crimson Tide just went scoreless in the first half of an Iron Bowl for the first time since 2000, losing one of their best wide receivers in the process. Now, the Tide might be without their starting running back Brian Robinson Jr. He suffered a leg injury against the Auburn Tigers early in the second half and went to the medical tent, according to the broadcast.

Robinson was struggling in the contest, recording just 19 yards on nine carries. Bryce Young is also struggling, as Auburn’s front seven has come after the quarterback early and often in this game. The Tigers, who were 20.5-point underdogs against the spread according to DraftKings Sportsbook, hold a 7-0 lead in the third quarter. Alabama is already without Jameson Williams, and could be without Robinson. Let’s see if the star running back can return to the game to help the Tide turn things around in the second half.