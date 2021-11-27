Aidan Hutchinson rises to third in Heisman Trophy odds following win over Ohio State

Michigan Wolverines defensive end Aidan Hutchinson was an absolute force of nature in the team’s emotional 42-27 victory over the Ohio State Buckeyes on Saturday. He came away with seven tackles and three sacks as the Maize and Blue bulldozed their way to their first victory in ‘The Game’ since 2011. His individual performance was so dominant that he may have earned himself an invite to New York in two weeks.

Hutchinson shot up to third on the Heisman Trophy odds boards following Saturday’s victory, currently listed at +700 odds to take home the prestigious award per DraftKings Sportsbook.

Projected as a top pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, the defensive end has been dominant all season long. Through 12 games, he has 54 tackles, 13 sacks, and a pair of forced fumbles. No defensive player has won the award since Michigan’s Charles Woodson won it in 1997. Considering the nature of this Heisman race this season, why not?

Frontrunners C.J. Stroud and Bryce Young both struggled on Saturday, leaving the door open for a total wild card the slip in at the zero hour to nab the award. Michigan has reservation in Indianapolis for the Big Ten Championship Game next Saturday and if Hutchinson has a game-breaking performance at Lucas Oil Field, he may very well emerge as the favorite.