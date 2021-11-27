What Auburn upset of Alabama means for CFP implications

The Auburn Tigers are pulling more magic out of the hat on The Plains, holding onto a 10-0 lead over No. 3 Alabama in the fourth quarter. If the Tigers do end up shutting down the Tide, it’ll send shockwaves through the entire college football landscape.

Alabama would still be in the SEC championship game against Georgia and could still beat the Bulldogs to grab the best conference’s title. That still might not be enough in the eyes of the committee, especially with one-loss teams like Notre Dame, Oklahoma and Oklahoma State still hanging around. The Sooners and Cowboys will sort things out in Bedlam Saturday evening.

If the committee does open the door to let a 2-loss team in the playoff, it’ll have to pick between Alabama, Ohio State and Oregon. The Buckeyes and Ducks lost both their games on the road, and Alabama dropped a game against Texas A&M at home. Oregon was the underdog in its loss to Utah, so that was almost an expected defeat.

This is a great development for undefeated Cincinnati, who rose into the top 4 for the first time this week. The Bearcats are the first Group of 5 team to be in the top 4, and the committee was certainly hoping to keep them out of the playoff entirely. The Tigers winning the Iron Bowl has essentially shut that idea down.